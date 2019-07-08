Resources More Obituaries for Candace Litzenberg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Candace L. Litzenberg

1945 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Candace Lee Litzenberg, of Elkton, MD, passed away at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.



Candy was born in Elkton on November 17, 1945, the daughter of the late Albert and Mary Lou Garrett. She was a graduate of Elkton High School and worked for Doris Scott, Esq., and later worked in the Human Resource Department of Union Hospital for many years.



She grew up on the Elk River with her six siblings and loved water skiing, boating and fishing. As a wife and mother, she was devoted to her family, hosting all holiday celebrations, the annual family crab feast, and instilling in her family the importance of tradition. She enjoyed Myrtle Beach golf vacations, visiting Fenwick Island, and cooking delicious meals for family, friends, and neighbors. Being an avid gardener, she found joy in her beautiful flower beds and vegetable garden, sharing the bounty with others.



Candy was a past president of Elkton Women's Civic Club, and an active member of Leeds United Methodist Church.



She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Robert G. Litzenberg; daughters, Alesia Hieronimus (Phil), Shamong, NJ, Jennifer Stritzinger (Bill), Apex, NC, and Tara Denney (Will), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jillian Watson (Chris), Melanie Hieronimus, Brendan Hieronimus, Shane Hieronimus, Allaire Stritzinger, Olivia Stritzinger, Arden Stritzinger, Madelyne Denney, and Cameron Denney; and siblings, Cindy Davis (Tim), North East, MD, Maggie Benevento (Richard), Elkton, MD, Carole Lacey (Jim), North East, MD, and William Garrett (Sandy), Dunedin, FL.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Litzenberg was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Sue Debusk; and brother, Steven Garrett.



The family would like to thank Karla McClellan and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.



Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Elkton Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leeds United Methodist Church, or to National MS Society-Delaware Valley Chapter, in care of the funeral home at the above address.



