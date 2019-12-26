|
|
Captain Daniel Allen McCoy, 52, of Lewes, DE, formerly of North East, MD, gained entrance into heaven on Monday, December 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family with the nursing help from his sister Kim Zuck, RN and Compassionate Care/Amedisys Hospice. Born in Elkton, MD, on December 30, 1966, he was the son of Gary and Eulla McCoy of Rising Sun, MD. Dan made a living as a master carpenter contractor. He graduated from North East High School with honors and was a Maryland State wrestling champion. He was accepted as a walk on football athlete to Penn State University. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, and fishing and earned his captain license in the last year of his life.
Dan is survived by his parents, Gary and Eulla McCoy; siblings: Gary McCoy Jr(Pam) and Kimberly Zuck(Dennis):children: Kristina Ritchie(Chris), Jenna Melvin(Kyle), Colton McCoy, Chelsea Woods(Charlie), Cheyenne Taylor, and Dani McCoy; grandchildren: Brynlee, Jude, Emma, Aubrey, and Larry, and many life long friends, too many to name. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Homer McCoy and Beatrice Graham, and maternal grandparents Oscar Combs and Ella Combs-Aleshire.
No funeral services will be held. Instead, at Dan's request, his ashes will be spread in a celebration of life at his favorite fishing and hunting spots and his hunting cabin overlooking the pond on the family farm in Rising Sun, MD with a crab and shrimp feast in the summer of 2020.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 3, 2020