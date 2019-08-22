|
Carl Leonard Asbury, age 78, of Bear, DE, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. Born in Boissevain, VA, on September 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Leonard J. and Dorothy Pauley Asbury.
Mr. Asbury was a U.S. Army veteran. He had worked as an engineer for the DuPont Company, and retired from Siemens, Glasgow, DE. An avid boater, he was fondly known by his friends as "The Admiral," and had served as Commodore at The Wellwood Yacht Club, Charlestown, MD.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Brenda Sizemore Asbury; daughters, Sheila Dempsey, Rising Sun, MD, and Carla Asbury, Bear, DE; and granddaughters, Shyla Dempsey, North East, MD, and Delaney Lashbrook, Bear, DE.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Asbury was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia Asbury, Thelma Kitts, and Thomas Asbury.
Private memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 23, 2019