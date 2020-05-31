Carl Lloyd Absher, 74, of Quarryville passed away at home on Friday, May 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Harford County Maryland and was the fifth son of the late Walter William and Martha (Barker) Absher.
Carl was a loving husband, father and Pop-pop. He was a hard worker, provider and a great friend to many. He loved Jesus and shared his love and faith to anyone who would listen. Carl was a skilled welder having retired from Boilermaker's Local 13. He grew up attending Conowingo Baptist Church and raised his family there as well. He was a member of Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church and in his later years was a member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church in Quarryville. Carl was an avid hunter and enjoyed being outdoors.
Carl is survived by his wife of 28 years, Pauline (Lefever) Henry Absher; sons: Steve Muxo (Chrissy Logan), Steven L. Absher (Shannon Thomas), Shannon D. Absher (Jessica Pierce); a daughter, Nola Ann Absher Mayes (Rob); step-daughters, Tina Henry Anderson (Larry) and Tammy Henry Hammel; 8 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren; a brother, Charles W. Absher; sisters, Edna Grace Burton, Mary Anders, and Charlotte "Tottie" LaBelle; and too-many-to-count nieces and nephews. Carl was preceded in death by his first wife of 19 years, Margaret Alice (Brewer) Absher; a son, Vernon David Absher; brothers, Floyd, Melvin, Vernon, Milton "Mick" and sisters, Martha Louise Johnson and baby Virginia Ruth.
The funeral service is private, but will be live-streamed at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 via calvaryindependent.org/live or on YouTube by searching for Calvary Independent Baptist Church-Quarryville. There will be a viewing at Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 1225 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566 on Tuesday evening from 6-9 PM. Instructions will be given upon arrival at the church in order to keep with social distancing recommendations. Private interment will take place in the Nottingham Missionary Baptist Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Independent Baptist Church Mission Fund at the above address. www.dewalds.com
Published in Cecil Whig on May 31, 2020.