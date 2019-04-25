Carl R. Hurley, 91, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Singerly Manor Assisted Living, along with the care of Amedisys Hospice, and his loving wife by his side.

Born in Colon, Panama, Carl was the son of the late Blaine Hurley and Herta (Van Allen) Witt. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, serving during World War II. Carl spent his career in the Paint Industry, where he worked his way up the ranks at companies including Pratt & Lambert, M.A.B., Glidden and Duron Paint from which he retired as a sales manager.

Carl was a longtime resident of Hyde Park in Wilmington, DE. He was past President and Treasurer of the Old Capitol Trail Lions Club, and was a Lion of the Year. He was also on the Board of Directors for the Mid County Senior Citizens Organization in DE. He was a member of the King David Masonic Lodge #763 in PA, and a past President of the Kiwanis Club in Wilkes Barre, PA.

Carl enjoyed traveling with his family to Chincoteague, Myrtle Beach, and the beautiful Northwest. He loved going to Delaware Park and the horse races. Carl enjoyed playing golf and reading Tom Clancy novels. He was also a diehard Baltimore Ravens (Colts) and Orioles fan.

Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Frances Virginia (Ford) Hurley; his son, Carl "Rick" Hurley Jr. (Christine); his daughters: Diane Murray (Fred), Janice Hurley Taylor (Wally); his grandchildren: Amy Susynski (Ken), Lacey Sethness, Erin Hurley-Brown (Jon), Ken Murray (Cailyn), Laura Johnson (Damon); and his five great grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Carl's Life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faithful Friends or the , Delaware Valley Chapter.

To offer condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary