Carlene Burton Eckroade of Rising Sun, MD, age 81, passed away at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Moberly, MO on August 11,1938 to the late Carl Tony Burton and Pansy Marie (Kirkendoll) Burton.
Carlene was smart, curious and academically successful. The salutatorian of her high school class, she went on to earn a B.S. Degree in Chemistry from the University of Delaware, and a M.S. Degree in Information Sciences from Drexel University. Carlene committed much of her adult life not only to raising three children and working full time, but also to completing her advanced education while in her 50s. She had a successful career as a research chemist and information scientist, which concluded at the Cecil College library where Carlene was instrumental in transitioning from the old index card catalogs to a fully automated library information management system. As a young girl, Carlene spent time in the closed city of Oak Ridge, TN during World War II where her father worked as part of the Manhattan Project effort to build uranium enrichment facilities for the atomic bomb.
Carlene had a great passion for astronomy and an unfulfilled life-long dream to go to the moon. A rare person who only saw the good in others; Carlene will be remembered most for her love, generosity and kindness to family, friends, and the many animals that enriched her life.
Carlene is survived by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 64 years, Dr. Robert J. Eckroade; three children: Robert "Bob" Eckroade, Jr. and his wife, Sheila, William (Bill) Eckroade and his wife Teresa and Sherri Lynn Trossbach and her husband, Leonard; five grandchildren: Madison Eckroade, Andrew Clamp, Nolan Eckroade, Collin Eckroade and Leah Clamp; brother, Roger Burton and sister, Joann McColl; and dear friends Tony Clamp and Madonna Warters.
Services for Carlene will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 29, 2020