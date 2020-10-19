Carol A. Darby, 77 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, PA, on October 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Margaret Hannah (Johns) Kirchner.
Carol retired from the State of DE where she worked as a nurse in Medical Management. She also worked at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center as the Director of Nursing for over 20 years.
She was a longtime very active member of Hart's UM Church, Elk Neck, MD, a director of the Packard Club and a former member of the Northern Chesapeake Investment Club. Carol enjoyed spending time in Montana. Australia and Europe were two of her favorite travel destinations.
Survivors include her son: David A. Darby of Riverdale, MD; and brother: Jeffrey S. Kirchner (Anna M.) of Lancaster, PA.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Richard E. Darby in 1982; and her sister: Kathleen M. Sweet.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hart's UM Church, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, 127 South Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
