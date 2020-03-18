Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Carol A. Redmond


1951 - 2020
Carol A. Redmond Obituary
Carol Ann Redmond, age 68, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Elkton, MD, on September 20, 1951, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Mildred Copenhaver Teague.

Mrs. Redmond retired as a contractor logistics supply technician with the Department of Defense. She enjoyed playing the piano, sailing, and cooking.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Richard M. Redmond; siblings, Robert L. Teague (Merrill Virginia Blair), Bel Air, MD, Thomas N. Teague (Betty), Elkton, MD, Mary E. Hutton, Chestertown, MD, John E. Teague (Leslie), Lutz, FL, Charlotte R. Zang, Chestertown, MD, and Laurie J. Teague (Ted Newlin), Elkton, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Redmond.

Graveside service in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, MD, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Infusion Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington Cancer Institute, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2020
