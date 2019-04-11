Home

Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Carol Ann Jones, age 66, of Chesapeake City, MD, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD, on November 9, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Betty Jean Richardson Krochak.
Mrs. Jones retired as an administrative assistant in Facilities Management at Union Hospital, Elkton, after 36 years of service. Devoted to her family, she loved spending time with her family and friends, days at the beach, and shopping with her sisters. Mrs. Jones was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Chesapeake City VFW Post #7687.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, William D. "Billy" Jones; son, Shawn D. Jones (Sharon), Clayton, DE; granddaughter, Lindsey Jones, Clayton, DE; sisters, Rosemary Baker and Christine Crouse (Larry, Sr.), both of Chesapeake City, MD; nephews and nieces, Larry Crouse, Jr. (Kelly), Tina Jones (Frank), Lisa Wallace (Todd), James Baker, III; Mae Jones; and extended family including many nieces, nephews, and close friends.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and staff of the Cardiac Care Unit at Christiana Hospital for the excellent care provided to Mrs. Jones.
Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Monday, April 15, at the funeral home, with visitation beginning 10 a.m. Interment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Chesapeake City, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chesapeake City VFW Post #7687, or to Chesapeake City Little League, in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 12, 2019
