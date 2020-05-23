Carol "Jean" McGlothlin of Conowingo, MD, age 86, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Street, MD on March 16, 1934 to the late Claude Robert Reeves and Betty Lou (Delp) Reeves.
Jean worked at the Bainbridge Naval Base then went on to work for the Federal Government for 25 years at Perry Point until her retirement. Jean was a member of the Cecil County Senior Center for many years, where she participated in many activities and traveled frequently with the Cecil Travelers. Always on the lookout for new recipes, she enjoyed cooking or canning vegetables, and would gladly share what she made. Jean had a passion for flowers that extended to anything serving as a planter. She especially loved naked ladies and passed out bulbs to everyone. Jean was often on the move, but enjoyed reading a good book when she could be still. She will be remember for her feisty and loving personality.
Jean is survived by her son, Allen "Neal" McGlothlin; two sisters-in-law: Betty Reeves and Jean Reeves; favorite nephew, Clifford Joines, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters; husband, Warren Hassel McGlothlin and daughter, Susan McGlothlin.
A graveside services in Jean's honor will be held at 2pm on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Harmony Chapel Cemetery, 1478 Dr. Jack Rd., Conowingo, MD 21918. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 23, 2020.