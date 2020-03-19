Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Carol Lee (Perkins) Lynch


1950 - 2020
Carol Lee (Perkins) Lynch Obituary
Carol Lee Lynch, 69 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at home.

Born in Camden, NJ, on September 18, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Horace Perkins, Jr. and Carol Sue (Wheeler) Perkins.

Carol Lee spent summers at Sandy Cove and worked at many jobs there. She was a part of the Sandy Cove Choraliers for several summers. Her last position there was as the Executive Assistant to the President of Sandy Cove Ministries.

She enjoyed scuba diving, crafting and making quilts. She was a very active member of Sandy Cove Ministries.

Survivors include her loving husband: Peter Hammond Lynch; two children: Peter "Aaron" Lynch (Venetia) of North East, MD and Amber Elizabeth Lynch (John) of Wilmington, NC; her siblings: Beth Stallard (John) of North East, MD, Dr. David Perkins (Sue) of Nashville, TN; and her beloved grandsons: Dustin, Michael, Isaac and Evan.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2020
