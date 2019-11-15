|
|
|
Carol Sue Boulden, 50 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton on November 12, 1969.
Carol retired from MBNA after 17 years in the Payment Processing Department. She was a member of the North East Church of God, North East, MD.
She enjoyed watching her sons play sports and spending time with her family. She loved her family dearly, idolizing her grandchildren, was a great Nanny and everyone's Aunt Carol. Carol had a big heart and a strong faith in God. She loved Donald Trump.
Survivors include two sons: Kenneth Eanes, Jr. and Zachary Hauth of both of North East, MD; her mother: Bonnie Boulden of Elkton, MD; her good friends: Melissa Allen of Cecilton, MD and Veronica Lyle of Elkton, MD; her two grandchildren: Bronson and Piper; and her niece: Amanda Gentry, her husband and their children.
She was preceded in death by her father: David Ray.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Rev. Chris Karschner will officiate.
Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 20, 2019