Carolyn Lee Castelow, age 75, of Sun City Center, FL, formerly of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Elkton on October 12, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Sylvia Vandenheuval Carroll.
Ms. Castelow retired from the State of Maryland Department of Social Services, Elkton, where she served as Assistant Director. She loved spending time with her family, the beach, shopping and traveling.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph D. Matty; children, Jeff Castelow (Robin), Largo, FL, Kelley Castelow Baker (Bill), Elkton, MD, and Jill Castelow Comer (Clay), Apollo Beach, FL; step-sons, Zachary Matty and Ian Matty (Kate), both of Pasadena, MD; grandchildren, Ethan and Hannah Castelow, Haley and Casey Baker, and Lacy and Bryce Comer; and great-granddaughters, Caydence and Laney.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Castelow was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby "R.J." Carroll.
Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at American Legion Cecil Post #15, 129 W. Main Street, Elkton, MD. Interment in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Community Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 22, 2020