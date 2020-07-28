Carroll C. Lockwood, 81 of Warwick, MD passed away July 26 at Christiana Hospital, with his loving family by his side.Carroll was born December 15, 1938 to Earle Lockwood, Sr. and Hilda Lockwood. He was raised in Earleville, MD. Upon graduating from Cecilton High School, he served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He worked many years painting for the family business alongside his father and brothers. Carroll retired from Amtrak Railroad.He and his loving wife, Dolores were married 52 years and raised four daughters together. Those were precious years and Carroll treasured the many happy memories of those years. He and Dolores went on many vacations to Florida, Disney World, Rehoboth Beach, day trips and trips to family in other states. He most enjoyed being with his daughters and their families with many wonderful times, he adored his grandchildren.Carroll was a coach for Cecilton Little League for many years. He enjoyed watching all sports on the weekends, working in his garden, sharing the vegetables and playing cards with his friends. Carroll was a kind man and a friend to whomever he met. He was a faithful member of Mt. Olivet Church, Warwick and he loved Jesus. He will be missed more than words can say.Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Dolores, his daughters, Sheila Lockwood Tweed (Les), Julie Metzger (Greg) and Linda Swyka; his grandchildren, Gwen Schoenberger (Tyler), Devin Ewing, Sarah Metzger, Andrew Swyka, Kaity Metzger, Kourtney Metzger and Danny Metzger; his great grandchildren, Millie and Taya Schoenberger and MaKenna Ewing; a brother, Roland Lockwood; sisters, Mary Smith, Edith Stubbs and Mamie Haggerty and many nephews, nieces and special friends. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Lockwood; eight brothers and four sisters.A visitation will be held on Friday, July 31 from 10 to 11 am in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 11 am. Burial will follow in Galena Cemetery. Due to the current pandemic a celebration of Carroll's life will be held at a safer time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to Cecilton V.F.C. PO Box 565, Cecilton, MD. 21913.