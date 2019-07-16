Carroll " Ray" Copenhaver, 66 years, of Rising Sun, MD passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 12, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. Born March 7, 1953 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of late Elbert (Sonny) Melville and Patricia Ann McIntyre Copenhaver.



Ray is survived by his wife Vicki Lynn Fair Copenhaver, who he married September 1973 in Elkton, Maryland. Ray is survived by two daughters; Jennifer Lynn Murr (W. Dewey Murr) of Colora, and Vera Ann Westerinen of Perryville; brothers, Dan Copenhaver and Sister Elinor Copenhaver. Ray adored his five grandchildren; J.R. Buchanan (Ray's -"Bubba"), John Alan Westerinen, Michael Ray Westerinen, K. Grace Murr, and Jackson Murr. In addition to his immediate family, Ray cherished the relationships of his many aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws.



In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother "Buddy" Copenhaver.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11AM at Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, Maryland. Visitation for family and friends will be held



Saturday, July 20, 2019, 10AM until 11AM at the church prior to the service. Rev. Beth Thomas from West Nottingham Presbyterian Church will officiate.







