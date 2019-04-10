|
|
Catherine Bowen slipped away on April 7, 2019 to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as her parents; husband, John W. Bowen Sr.; son, John W. Bowen Jr.; daughter, Patricia A. Bowen; and sister, Anne Saxton who predeceased her. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Wagner; and grandson, Dennis.
Services will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921.
