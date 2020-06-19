Chad Thomas Petroulis, 25 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. Born September 29, 1994 in Delaware, he was the son of Clara Breslin Fairchild and Joseph A. Petroulis.Chad was employed as a cook by the Wellwood Restaurant of Charlestown, MD. He is survived by his mother, Clara Breslin Fairchild; step-father, Joe Fairchild; father, Joseph A. Petroulis; son, Jordan Fayette; brothers, Joseph Petroulis II and Stephen Petroulis; maternal grandparents, Katherine A. Staker Breslin and the late Thomas A. Breslin, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Wanda Smith and Ted Petroulis.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jordan Elliott Fayette, M&T Bank, 82 East Main Street, Newark, DE 19711.A visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home of Perryville, MD. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church of Perryville, MD. Father Jay McKee of Good Shepherd Parish will officiate. Interment will be private.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD