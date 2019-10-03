|
Charles Andrews Holt, Jr., age 74, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Union Hospital of Cecil County, Elkton, MD.
Born January 12, 1945 in Elkton, he was the son of the late Charles A., Sr. and Gloria (Riggs) Holt. He was the loving, life partner, of Michelle Henson and a lifelong Cecil County resident.
Charles spent most of his life as a dairy farmer with his brother Ronald, whom both retired from the sale of the family farm in 2002. Charles' love of farming and tilling the land led him to purchase land in Iowa, assist other local farmers with crops and drive grain trucks for Spry Bros, Delaware Express, and Billy Spry. Charles also enjoyed providing a hand at Bay Boat Works in North East.
A prolific traveler, Charles needed only three more states to have visited all 50. He was the perfect road trip companion; he was adventurous and appreciated the journey as much as the destination. Charles was loving, kind, generous and possessed a wonderful sense of humor. A 1963 graduate of Elkton High School, his classmates voted him Best Personality and he remained true to that award throughout his life.
When Charles was not traveling, he could be found boating and fishing, woodworking, riding motorcycles with Michelle, playing with electronics, or walking his beloved dog Maggie. Charles cherished his time with Michelle, and loved spending time with his children, grand-children, brother and sisters, friends, and his first great grand-daughter.
Surviving, are his soulmate of 19 years, Michelle Henson; daughter: Cynthia O'Donnell and husband Erin of Elkton; son: Michael S. Holt and wife Tisha of Mandeville, LA; brother: Ronald Holt and wife Donna of Elkton; sisters: Sue Holt and Gloria Kay Gray of Elkton; grandchildren: Shaun, Austin, Dillon, Isabella, Gabriella, Roman; and great granddaughter: Eloise.
The family will receive friends at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. A funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm providing prayer and remembrances. Private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Upper Bay Museum, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 4, 2019