Home

POWERED BY

Services
R T Foard & Gee Funeral Home
259 East Main Street
Elkton, MD 21921
410-398-3388
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Christopher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Charlie" Christopher

Send Flowers
Charles "Charlie" Christopher Obituary
Charles Christopher, age 38 of Elkton, MD passed away on October 5, 2019. He was born on February 9, 1981 in Reading, PA to Karen (Reider) Christopher and the late Charles J. Christopher.

Charlie is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Jen Christopher; children: Kylie Christopher, Kiya Jenkins, Cruze Christopher, and Breelyn Christopher; mother, Karen Christopher; brother, Michael Christopher; and sister, Courtney Christopher.

A Celebration of Charlie's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Family and friends may begin the visitation beginning at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to "In Loving Memory of Charlie Christopher" on Go Fund Me, www.gofundme.com to help pay for the funeral and medical expenses. To send an online condolence and to read Charlie's full obituary, please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.