Charles David Denn
1958 - 2020
Charles David Denn, age 61, of North East, MD passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, DE on December 6, 1958 to the late Charles Ritchie and Georgia Lorraine (Stover) Denn.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911 where friends and family may begin visiting at 2:00 PM. Burial will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Wounded Warrior Project" or "American Legion Post 194" and send in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send online condolences and to view the full obituary please visit, www.rtfoard.com.





Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
Burial
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
