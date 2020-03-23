|
|
Charles Dean Sexton, Sr., 81 yrs, of Perryville, MD, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Elkton, MD. Born April 17, 1938 in Sparta, NC, he was the son of the late Charles Edwin and Ann Marie Spurlin Sexton.
Mr. Sexton retired in 2002 from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 37. He is survived by his sons, Robert H. Sexton and Richard B. Sexton, both of Perryville, MD; daughters, Sherri Sexton-Walther of Perryville, MD, and Sandra L. Measley of Colora, MD; 11 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; brothers, Carl E. Sexton and Howard J. Sexton, both of Aberdeen, MD, and James E. Sexton and Dennis L. Sexton, both of Dinwiddie, VA.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Brown Sexton; sons, Daniel L. Sexton and Charles "Chip" D. Sexton, Jr.; sister, Shelby Jean Sexton-Koch; and great grandson, Hunter James McDaniel.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020