Charles E. Farmer, Jr., age 55, died unexpectedly on Thursday October 15, 2020 at home.



Born to the late Charles Farmer and survived by mother Laura Farmer of North East, Maryland; his children, Charles Farmer, III of Elkton, Maryland, Tonya Farmer of Elkton, Maryland, Susanna Farmer of Rising Sun, Maryland, Carly Farmer of Elkton, Maryland. Charles has seven grandchildren; John Magee, III, Ethan Magee, Tegan Farmer, Matthew Belcher, Jr., Kendra Able, Cameron Pulling and Nevaeh Carter. Charles has four siblings, Kathy Mccloskey and husband Jimmy, Stephen (Beaver) Farmer, Melinda Farmer (and son Dylan) and James Farmer.



The Celebration of Life will be November 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Conowingo Baptist Church, 151 Rock Springs Rd., Conowingo, MD 21918.



