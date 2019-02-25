Charles Edward Nabb "Eddie", 52, passed away peacefully February 24, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1966 in Wilmington, DE, to Fred K. Nabb and Alla Lee Nabb. Eddie was raised and went to school in Middletown, DE. Eddie worked for the Town of Middletown for many years and developed wonderful friendships through his time there. He loved to attend the football games in Middletown and followed sports passionately.

Eddie will be remembered for his infectious personality and sense of humor. Eddie was the youngest of five siblings and he loved his family including all his nieces and nephews.

Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Alla Lee Nabb; father, Fred K. Nabb; sister, Susan Aiken; uncle, Harry S. Nabb; and several other aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his brother, Freddie L. Nabb; sister, Sally Nabb; and brother, Billy Keen.

Services will be held at the Townsend Cemetery on Wednesday, February 27 at 12 p.m.

To send online condolences, visit: daniels-hutchison.com Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary