Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Charles Nabb
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Nabb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Nabb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Edward Nabb Obituary
Charles Edward Nabb "Eddie", 52, passed away peacefully February 24, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1966 in Wilmington, DE, to Fred K. Nabb and Alla Lee Nabb. Eddie was raised and went to school in Middletown, DE. Eddie worked for the Town of Middletown for many years and developed wonderful friendships through his time there. He loved to attend the football games in Middletown and followed sports passionately.
Eddie will be remembered for his infectious personality and sense of humor. Eddie was the youngest of five siblings and he loved his family including all his nieces and nephews.
Eddie was preceded in death by his mother, Alla Lee Nabb; father, Fred K. Nabb; sister, Susan Aiken; uncle, Harry S. Nabb; and several other aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his brother, Freddie L. Nabb; sister, Sally Nabb; and brother, Billy Keen.
Services will be held at the Townsend Cemetery on Wednesday, February 27 at 12 p.m.
To send online condolences, visit: daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now