Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gwaltney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Gwaltney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Gwaltney Obituary
Charles "Danny" Daniel Gwaltney, Sr., age 65, of Earlville, MD passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born on September 6, 1954 in Rising Sun, MD to the late William Bryant Gwaltney, Sr. and Rose Marie (Moore) Gwaltney.

Danny was a member of the Wards Hill Baptist Church in Warwick, MD for over 30 years.

Danny is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diana Gwaltney; daughter, Amy Watercutter and her husband, Brian; son, Charles Daniel Gwaltney, Jr. and his wife, Danielle; seven grandchildren: Zack, Hannah, Brandon, Chase, Reba, Lexi, and Jackson; six sisters and one brother. In addition to his parents, Danny is preceded in death by one sister.

A celebration of Danny's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 7, 2020 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St. Rising Sun, MD 21911 where family and friends may begin visiting at 9:00 AM. Burial will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -