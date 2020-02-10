|
Charles H. Stewart, III, 46 of North East, MD, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the ChristianaCare, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD on December 3, 1973, he was the son of the late Charles H. Stewart, Jr. and Mary (Carter) Stewart.
He was employed by Danella Construction. Charles enjoyed softball, coaching for North East Little League and fishing. Charles was also a part of the Sandy Cove Family for many years and attended Victorious Life Full Gospel Ministries of North East, MD.
Charles is survived by his wife: Amanda (Staubs) Stewart; three daughters: Kaylea Palmer-Stewart of North East, MD, Madison Stewart of Rising Sun, MD and Lacy Stewart of North East, MD; one son: Luke Charles Stewart of North East, MD; maternal grandmother: Dorothy Hryb of North East, MD; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Charles was also preceded in death by his brother: Steven Lawrence Stewart.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning one-hour prior.
Interment will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 12, 2020