|
|
|
Charles Henry Gregg, Sr. age, 93, of Statesville, NC and formerly of Woodlawn, VA, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, NC.
He was born May 4, 1926 in Elkton, MD to Charles Alexander and Florence V. Vandergrift Gregg.
He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran having served in World War II, Korean Conflict, and Viet Nam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Elizabeth I. Gregg, and brother, Lawrence Gregg.
He is survived by daughters, Joyce L. Lloyd of Milton, DE, Betty Swaney and fiancee, Robert Carty of Neward, DE, Gail and David Sides of Laurel Springs, NC; sons, Charles H. Gregg, Jr. and fiancee, Debbie Bryant of Statesville, NC, and Rick Gregg of Statesville, NC; sister, Ruth Loomis of Elkton, MD; sister-in-law, Goldie Gregg of Elkton, MD; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; caregivers, Ken Walters, Becky Brown, and Holly Berthy.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Chip McGee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Piney Creek Cemetery in Piney Creek, NC with military rites conducted by Hillsville V.F.W. Post 1115.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd. Statesville, NC 28625.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, VA is serving the Gregg family.
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 31, 2019