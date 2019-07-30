Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lindsay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Lindsay

Send Flowers
Charles Lindsay Obituary
Charles Lee Lindsay, Jr., 40, of Dagsboro, DE died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home. Born in Wilmington, DE on November 11, 1978, he was the son of Charles L. Lindsay, Sr. and Carol Reeser Lindsay of Dagsboro.

Lee was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing and building guns. He was great with electronics and could do anything he put his mind to.

In addition to his parents, Lee is survived by his son, Wyatt Lindsay; three brothers, John, Richard and Douglas as well as many other family members.

A viewing will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave, Berlin, MD 21811.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to a GoFundMe account that has been started to help the family. To make a donation, please visit www.gofundme.com/f/charles-quotleequot-lindsay-jr-memorial-fund

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.