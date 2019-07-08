|
Charles Martin "Chuck" Willien, 64, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in the V.A. Maryland Healthcare System of Perry Point, MD. Born Sept. 26, 1954 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of the late Wallace and Pansy Rebecca Farmer Willien.
Chuck was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Local Union No. 486 Steamfitters of Baltimore, MD.
He is survived by his two sons: Steven Gaither Willien, Jeremy Allen Willien; one grandson, Brendan Allen Willien; sisters: Donna Sue (Willien) Butler, Patricia Jayne (Willien) Reynolds; and brother, Richard W. Willien.
In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Clay Willien.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the : support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate or call 855.448.3997.
A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, July 11, 11 a.m. at the St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery of Perryville, MD. Pastor Dr. Harold Phillips of the Pleasant View Baptist Church of Port Deposit, MD, will officiate.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 10, 2019