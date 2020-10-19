1/1
Charles Richard "Dick" Lied
1942 - 2020
Charles Richard "Dick" Lied, 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Ridley Park, PA on October 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Arne H. and Mabel Kearns Lied.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Lied had been a laboratory technician at Thiokol Corp., Elkton. He was an active member of Union United Methodist Church, Childs, MD, was a member of the NRA, and loved anything to do with trains.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Della Heath Lied; children, Cheryl-Ann Wyatt and husband, Jacob, Marietta, GA and Frederick Lied and wife, Marleena, Rising Sun, MD and grandchildren, Jackson and Eden Lied.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Lied was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.

Funeral service will be held 11 AM, Friday, October 23, at Union United Methodist Church, 440 Union Church Road, Elkton, MD 21921 with visitation at the church beginning at 10 am. Interment with military honors will be in Union Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union United Methodist Church at the above address.

Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
