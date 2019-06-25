Charles "Chuck" T. Rader Jr., 66, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019.

Born Jan. 18, 1953 in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Charles and Thelma (nee Reed) Rader.

Chuck worked for the DuPont Company, then as a planner and buyer for W.L. Gore & Associates, where he retired after 25 years. He enjoyed golf, boating, fishing, kayaking, motorcycling, poker, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Diana; sisters: Caroline Bair (Allen), Kathy Foley (Jack); son, Charles "Chuck" Rader III (Kristen); daughter, Melinda "Mindie" Fish (Torrey); stepsons: Doug Tignor (Yan), Jason Tignor (Summer Dawn); grandchildren: Addison, T.J., and Sophie Fish.

A memorial service will be 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at the Elkton United Methodist Church, 219 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921, with a visitation at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chuck's memory may be made to the Elkton United Methodist Church.

CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE