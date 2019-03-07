Charlotte Ann Lewis, 82, of North Chesterfield, VA, formerly of Charlestown, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

Born in Cambridge, MD, on March 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Norman R. and Josephine (Twilley) Mowbray. She was the wife of the late John W. Lewis Sr. who passed March 5, 2013.

Prior to retirement, Mrs. Lewis was a registered nurse. She was a past member of St. John's Methodist Church, Charlestown, MD, and recently of Swift Creek Baptist Church, Midlothian, VA.

She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, and quilting.

Survivors include her children: Leroy K. Hurley Jr. (Lorraine), of Gerrardstown, WV; Leslie J. Bailey (Michael), of North Chesterfield, VA; Norma Dowling (Herbert), of Littlestown, PA; stepchildren: Steven Lewis, of Charlestown, MD; Julie Lewis, of FL; stepdaughter in law, Sandra Lewis; sister, Sarah Willey (David), of East New Market, MD; 11 grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a stepson, John W. Lewis Jr.; sister, Gloria Ketsletter; and brother, Norman (Sonny) Mowbray Jr.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 9, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD. Funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. Private interment will be in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to and/or Cystic Fibrosis of America, both in care of the funeral home.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 8, 2019