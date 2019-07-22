Charlotte Klair Dudkewitz, age 84, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE, on August 5, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Norman E. and Helen Pryor Klair.



Mrs. Dudkewitz was a homemaker and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and cooking.



Survivors include her children, Deborah D. Vanderwende and husband, Douglas, Greenwood, DE, Ronald N. Dudkewitz and wife, Patricia, Earleville, MD, and Kenneth D. Dudkewitz, Elkton, MD; 3 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dudkewitz was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, David L. Dudkewitz; and brother, Franklin A. Klair.



Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Red Clay Creek Presbyterian Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cecil County 4-H, in care of the funeral home at the above address.



