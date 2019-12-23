Home

Cherie D. Kist


1987 - 2019
Cherie Danae Kist, age 32, of Middletown, DE, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. Born in Newark, DE, on June 1, 1987, she was the daughter of Leonard A. and Sarah Carrow Kist of Middletown, DE.

Ms. Kist had been a hairdresser. She loved being with her family and caring for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Leonard Stephen Kist and his partner, Allison Pepe, and their soon-to-be-born son, Maddox Grayson Kist, Middletown, DE; paternal grandparents, Rudolph, Jr. and Eva G. Kist; and Uncle Rudolph and Aunt Kathleen Kist, and their children, Brittany, Cameron and Jonathan, and Uncle Daniel and Aunt Clarissa Kist, and their daughters, Jessica and Vanessa.

Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at Five Rivers Church, 290 Whitehall Road, Elkton, MD 21921. Interment in St. Georges Cemetery, St. Georges, DE, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Five Rivers Church, in care of the above address.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Dec. 27, 2019
