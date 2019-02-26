Cecil Whig Obituaries
|
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
View Map
Cheryl A. Dixon Obituary
Cheryl A. Dixon, 72, of Elkton, MD, passed away suddenly Monday, February 25, 2019 at home.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, she was born in Elkton, on Oct. 10, 1946, the daughter of the late Eugene W. and Mildred (Crouch) Howell. She was the wife of the late Emory Dixon who passed Feb. 6, 2011.
Prior to her retirement, Cheryl was the Head Secretary at ATK-Thiokol. In her spare time, she enjoyed swimming, playing water volleyball, the beach, boating, sunsets, lighthouses, and cooking.
Survivors include her daughter, Beth Ayers-Friedel (Kevin), of Elkton, MD; two sons: Michael Johnson (Robin), of Middletown, DE; Bobby Staines (Sharon), of North East, MD; three sisters: Linda L. Hudson (Jerry), of North East, MD; Patsy H. Meck (Gary), of Carthage, TX; Barbara J. Monger, of Rising Sun, MD; eight grandchildren: Christian, Savannah, Mia, Brooke, Jeffrey, Scott, Ashley, Ryan; a nephew, Gary Petterson (Donna), and their children: Laurie and Sam.
In addition to her husband and parents, Cheryl was also preceded by two brothers: Wayne and Glenn Howell; and a sister-in-law, Kelly Howell.
Funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 11 a.m. at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main St., North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 27, 2019
