1/1
Christian David Ledman
2002 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christian David Ledman, of Perryville, MD, passed away on October 20, 2020 from an automobile accident. He was 18 years old and the beloved son of David F. and Katie Lee (Saunders) Ledman.

Christian was a Perryville High School student, who was duel enrolled at the Cecil County School of Technology, with a graduation date for the 2021 school year. Christian was not only intelligent but so motivated, he was committed and had signed to be enlisted for the United States Army. Christian loved working on his truck and diesel engines. He enjoyed listening to his country music. He was well known by his teachers, as "polite and a joy to talk to" and will forever be missed.

Christian was the devoted brother of Caitlyn Saunders and is survived by his grandparents; Daniel and Sherry Ledman, Brenda and Claude Mumpower, Donna and Greg Testerman and the late Mark W. Saunders.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 27 at 11 A.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., where the service will also be Facebook Live streamed for all to view.

Interment will be at Asbury Cemetery in Perryville, MD.

Contributions may be made to the family through the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. website, where messages of condolences and memories to share may be made www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Zellman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved