Christopher John Butler, age 28, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born in Newark, DE, on January 20, 1992, he was the son of John T. Butler, Elkton, MD, and Brenda White Jones and her husband, Doug, Elkton, MD.Christopher had worked as a caregiver at Chesapeake Care Resources, North East, MD. The light of their lives, he loved spending time with his family and friends, and enjoyed music, movies, and playing video games. Christopher will never be forgotten.In addition to his parents, survivors include his siblings, Derek Smith, Elkton, MD, Manda Butler and companion, Jack Bonvardo, Naples, FL, Kaitlyn Jones and companion, Mike Patchell, North East, MD, and Christie Jones, Elkton, MD; maternal grandmother, Ethel White; paternal grandparents, Danny and Linda Lester; aunts and uncles, Pam and Bob Kaiser, Roxana and Russell Murray, Mark Butler, Renee Kyte, Candi Smith, and Danielle Vansant; and nieces and nephew, Kenslea, Topsy, and Eli.Remembrance of life will be held at a later date.