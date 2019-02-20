Home

Vineyard Christian Fellowship
3224 Appleton Rd
Landenberg, PA 19350
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
The Barn Vineyard Church
3224 Appleton Road
Landenberg, MD
Christy Brown


1979 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christy Brown Obituary
Christy Brown, 40, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Christy was born in Elkton on Feb. 8, 1979. She was a driver for Key Lime Taxi.
She was the daughter of the late Shelby Hensel and the late Fred Hensel Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Brown, of Elkton, MD; brother, Allen Hensel, of Elkton, MD; three sisters: LeAnn Clough, of Elkton, MD; Amanda Clarke, of Elkton, MD; and Salenia Hensel, of Rising Sun, MD.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Barn Vineyard Church, 3224 Appleton Road, Landenberg, PA 19350.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019
