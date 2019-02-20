|
Christy Brown, 40, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Christy was born in Elkton on Feb. 8, 1979. She was a driver for Key Lime Taxi.
She was the daughter of the late Shelby Hensel and the late Fred Hensel Sr.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Brown, of Elkton, MD; brother, Allen Hensel, of Elkton, MD; three sisters: LeAnn Clough, of Elkton, MD; Amanda Clarke, of Elkton, MD; and Salenia Hensel, of Rising Sun, MD.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Barn Vineyard Church, 3224 Appleton Road, Landenberg, PA 19350.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 20, 2019