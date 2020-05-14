Clark George Justus, Jr. 71 of Chesapeake City, MD passed away at home on May 13, 2020.



Mr. Justus was born on September 8, 1948 in Grundy, VA, son of Merilyn Stacey and the late Clark G. Justus, Sr. He was raised in Grundy and moved to Cecil County as a teen. He and his wife Margaret later moved back to Virginia and in 1991 returned to Chesapeake City. Clark was a stationary engineer for Union Hospital for 29 years where he was currently employed.



He enjoyed fishing, sport fishing, especially bass and was a member of Bad Weather Bassing, where he fished up and down the east coast.



Along with his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Larry Looney.



Clark is survived by his mother, Merilyn Stacey Looney of Grundy, VA; his wife of 49 years, Margaret Justus; children, Michelle Simmons (Bill) of Middletown, DE, Clark G. Justus, III (Kelly) of Rising Sun, MD and Jennifer Elkins (Eric Buckingham) of Chesapeake City, MD and 9 grandchildren.



Services will be held privately.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store