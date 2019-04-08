Claude "CA" Allen Perry Jr. of Rising Sun, MD, 76, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born on Dec. 14, 1942 in Smith County, VA, to the late Claude Allen Perry Sr. and Kate (Johnson) Perry.

CA graduated from the Oxford Area High School, and later in life earned a Bachelor's Degree from Cecil College. He worked for Air Products and Chemicals for 49 years before his retirement in 2011. CA was very proud to have served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War as an Airborne Sensor Specialist. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association as well as the American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD.

CA enjoyed woodworking, having handcrafted numerous walking canes, dollhouses, churches, and barns, all with exquisite attention to detail. CA was opinionated and outspoken, saying what he thought in any situation. Given that he loved to talk and had a huge heart, he could make friends anywhere and everywhere. CA's most cherished time was spent with this family, whether it was going to car shows with his "#1 grandson" or eating ice cream at Rock Springs with his granddaughters, he was proud of all of his family.

CA is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Della Perry; two daughters: Kelly Huff and her husband, Velmer; Brooke Weslow; four grandchildren: Justin Logue, Kendall Logue, Daisy Welsow, Hayden Weslow; two nieces: Susan Sawyers, Cindy Bartlebaugh; two nephews: Scott Perry and Rick Bedard. In addition to his parents, CA was preceded in death by his brother, Scott Perry; and sister, Daphine Gizzi.

A Celebration of CA's Life will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery.

To send on-line condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com. Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 10, 2019