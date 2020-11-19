1/1
Claude E. "Zeke" Cornett
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claude Edward "Zeke" Cornett, age 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Perry Point, MD, on June 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Mary Corriston and Verlin Cornett.

Claude served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 until 1949. Along with his wife, Betty Lou, he operated Cornett TV Service in Elkton for more than 40 years. He was a life member of Singerly Fire Company where he served in many positions including Ambulance Chief, and was recognized as Fireman of the Year in 1970. Claude loved sharing stories, laughs and time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren, and enjoyed bowling and traveling.

In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty Lou Cornett; and his brother, Raymond Cornett.

Survivors include his children, Judy Barnett and her husband, Arnie, Westminster, MD, Sandy McMullen, Salisbury, MD, Dianna Melrath and her husband, Steve, North East, MD, and Claude E. Cornett, Jr. and his wife, Kelly, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Ryan and Scott Barnett, Jacob McMullen and his wife, Anna, Becca Marks and her husband, James, Curtis Melrath, and Alec Cornett; and great-grandchildren, Rory and Madelyn McMullen. Claude is also survived by his brother, Howard Cornett and his wife, Elsie; and his sister, Betty Sexton and her husband, Scott.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Hicks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hicks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved