Claude Edward "Zeke" Cornett, age 92, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Born in Perry Point, MD, on June 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Mary Corriston and Verlin Cornett.Claude served our country in the U.S. Navy from 1945 until 1949. Along with his wife, Betty Lou, he operated Cornett TV Service in Elkton for more than 40 years. He was a life member of Singerly Fire Company where he served in many positions including Ambulance Chief, and was recognized as Fireman of the Year in 1970. Claude loved sharing stories, laughs and time with his family, especially his beloved grandchildren, and enjoyed bowling and traveling.In addition to his parents, Claude was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty Lou Cornett; and his brother, Raymond Cornett.Survivors include his children, Judy Barnett and her husband, Arnie, Westminster, MD, Sandy McMullen, Salisbury, MD, Dianna Melrath and her husband, Steve, North East, MD, and Claude E. Cornett, Jr. and his wife, Kelly, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Ryan and Scott Barnett, Jacob McMullen and his wife, Anna, Becca Marks and her husband, James, Curtis Melrath, and Alec Cornett; and great-grandchildren, Rory and Madelyn McMullen. Claude is also survived by his brother, Howard Cornett and his wife, Elsie; and his sister, Betty Sexton and her husband, Scott.Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Singerly Fire Company or to Amedisys Foundation, in care of the funeral home at the above address.