Clayton C. Swears Jr.
1943 - 2020
Clayton C. Swears Jr. passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by family.

Clayton was the son of the late Col. Clayton Swears and DeRuha Swears.

Clayton was born in Washington DC in 1943 and graduated from Groton High School in Massachusetts. Clayton attended the University of Maryland earning his MBA. He worked as a financial officer at Westinghouse for 30 years and then continued his career overseas for many years.

He loved his cat, clocks, house plants, and family visits especially with his grandchildren.

He is one of six children and preceded in death by his mother, father, and brothers David and Doug Swears.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Anne Whelan Swears; children, Courtney Swears (Mark), Whitney Swears (Chris), Clayton Swears (Michelle), Michael Swears (Olivia), and grandchildren Grace Swears-Johnson, Michael Swears Jr., Daphne Swears, Sabine Swears, Clayton C. Swears IV and soon to be Paris Swears-Olaes. His surviving brothers are Robert, Michael and Barry Swears.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 8 at 12:00 noon at St. Stephens Cemetery, 10 Glebe Road Earleville, MD 21919. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Stephens Church, Earleville, MD.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Stephens Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
