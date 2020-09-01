Clementine Ruth "Tina" Willis-Echaves, age 57, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Station, Cuba, on June 30, 1963, she was the daughter of Carol Gravell Willis, Millsboro, DE, and the late Dale Willis, Sr.Mrs. Willis-Echaves had been a dental lab assistant at Perry Point VA Hospital, Perry Point, MD. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851. Mrs. Willis-Echaves loved drawing and watching movies. She was always willing to help others in need.In addition to her mother, survivors include her siblings: Dale Willis, Jr. (Bea), and their children, Nicole and Eric Willis; William Willis (Lisa), and his daughter, Jessica; and Jennifer Willis, and her son, Ryan, all of Elkton, MD.In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Echaves; and son, Matthew Dale Echaves.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 5457 Twin Knolls Road, Suite 100, Columbia, MD 21045.