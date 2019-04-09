Clifford Allen Peterson, age 81, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Born in Elkton on September 29, 1937, he was the son of the late Buck and Emily Jackson Peterson.

Mr. Peterson was a U.S. Army veteran. He had been the editor of the "Chester County Communication" newspaper, and retired from Cecil County Public Schools. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #851, Elkton. Mr. Peterson loved spending time with his family. An avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed playing pool and trips to Delaware Park to watch horse racing.

Survivors include his son, Clifford D. Peterson and wife, Amanda, Chesapeake City, MD; step-sons, Edward G. Miller and Robert A. Miller, both of Elkton, MD; 2 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Peterson was preceded in death by Ruby H. Prewitt, to whom he was married for 10 years; and siblings, Marie P. Maine and Wally "Gator" Peterson.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will be in Cherry Hill Methodist Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., at the above address.

