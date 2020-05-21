Clyde "Donnie" Donald Wilson, age 72, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away on May 18, 2020. He was born in Elkton, MD on June 13, 1947 to the late Clyde Ivan Wilson and Tressie May (Keys) Wilson.
Donnie proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked for the United States Post Office and retired after thirty-five years of service. Donnie was a life time member of the Post 194 - honor guard. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Toni Wilson; two children: Michelle "Dee Dee" (Paul) Weirum; and Travis Wilson; three grandchildren: Chelsey (Cameron) Hendrix, Austin Hollingsworth, and Brenden Weirum; two great-grandchildren: Kaecyn and Quincy Hendrix; and four siblings: Karen (Steve) Cook, William Wilson, Steve (Marilyn) Wilson, John "Jack" (Patti) Wilson.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
Donnie proudly served in the United States Air Force for four years. He worked for the United States Post Office and retired after thirty-five years of service. Donnie was a life time member of the Post 194 - honor guard. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Donnie is survived by his wife of 37 years, Toni Wilson; two children: Michelle "Dee Dee" (Paul) Weirum; and Travis Wilson; three grandchildren: Chelsey (Cameron) Hendrix, Austin Hollingsworth, and Brenden Weirum; two great-grandchildren: Kaecyn and Quincy Hendrix; and four siblings: Karen (Steve) Cook, William Wilson, Steve (Marilyn) Wilson, John "Jack" (Patti) Wilson.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 21, 2020.