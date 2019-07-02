Home

Clyde Evan Owen

Clyde Evan Owen, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Born in Brigham City, UT, on November 20, 1940, he was the son of the late Evan and Goldie Owen.
Mr. Owen was an Eagle Scout. He was an engineer and retired from the DuPont Company. Mr. Owen was a computer and engine buff. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed skeet shooting and skiing.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Patricia Elliott Owen; and son, Carlos Owen and wife, Jewell, Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Owen was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Owen.
Funeral service was private with interment in Head of Christiana Presbyterian Cemetery, Newark, DE.
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 3, 2019
