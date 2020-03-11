|
|
Colleen (Connie) King Hubbert Blake, age 69, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born December 13, 1950, to John and Helen (Gallaher) King, she is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Cordrey (Alan); son, Aaron Blake; grandson, Brandon Cordrey; sisters, Elsie Harrigan and Mary Ellen King; brothers, Kevin King (Linda), Gregory King (Nan), Daniel King (Beth), and Samuel King (Cheryl); 17 nieces and nephews; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews; and many loving family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her sisters, Susan King Boyle (Mike) and Rebecca King Allen (Leon); and nephew, Garrett Michael King.
Colleen was known for her kindness to others, love of gardening and baking, strong dedication to family and friends, Irish spirit, and faith in the Almighty.
Colleen attended Immaculate Conception School, Elkton, MD, and Corpus Christi, Elsmere, DE. She graduated from Elkton High School in 1968. A lifelong administrative professional, she worked for Thiokol Corporation, Pirelli, W.L. Gore, APR Ltd., Primerica, MBNA and Bank of America.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10:15 a.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "CCPS Susan King Boyle S.T.E.M. Scholarship Fund", in care of the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2020