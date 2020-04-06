Home

Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Cora Ann (Hensley) Duncan


1943 - 2020
Cora Ann (Hensley) Duncan Obituary
Cora Ann Duncan, 76 years, of Conowingo, MD, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in the Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born September 9, 1943 in Harford County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert B. and Wanda F. Short Hensley.

Mrs. Duncan was a member of the Gospel Baptist Tabernacle of Jarrettsville, MD. She was formerly employed by Constar of Havre de Grace, MD.

Mrs. Duncan is survived by her children, Robert Adams, Jr., Denise Burgess (Jeff), James Knox, Arthur Knox, Jr. (Michelle); step-daughter, Melinda Roosen; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Burgess (Mike Re), Robert Adams III (Tara), Andrea Weidman (Cody), Caitlin Knox (DJ), James Knox, Jr., Jayden Knox, Logen Knox; two step-grandchildren, Sybil and Amelia Roosen; ten great grandchildren, Jerry Burgess, Dominick and Ethan Re, Robert Adams IV, Savannah, Trevor, Ainsley and Carver Weidman, and Anna and Daisy Justice; siblings, Willene Weller (Bill), Shirley Hodge, William Clyde Hensley (Diana), Glenn Hensley (Janine), and Robert Hensley (Dawn).

Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Duncan; daughter, Charlotte Ensor; and siblings, Carolina Staines, Lester Hensley and Angela Herold.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 8, 2020
