Cordelia E. Ruley, 80, of Cecilton, MD, passed away on April 20, 2019 in the University of Maryland Hospital, Baltimore.

Mrs. Ruley was born on April 4, 1939, daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Ringgold Gould. She was a lifetime resident of Cecilton where she worked as a teacher's aide for many years at Cecilton Elementary School and retired in 2009 from Holly Hall Elementary School.

She was an active member of St. Dennis Catholic Church, where she taught Religious Education, was a Eucharistic Minister and served on the Parish Council. Mrs. Ruley loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking, baking, playing bingo and sports.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Alvin 'Epps' Ruley in 1999.

She is survived by her nine children: C. Maurice Ruley (Jackie), of Middletown, DE; Sherrill Ruley-Carr, of Abington, MD; Mary 'Niecy' Dees (James), of Cecilton; Alvin Ruley, of Cecilton; Kathleen Holloway (Rev. Leslie), of Zuni, VA; Francescea 'Frannie' Stephens, of Aberdeen, MD; Selena Miller, of Savage, MD; Lamont Ruley (Tanyita), of Laurel, MD; Elmer 'EG' Ruley (Fawna), Sterling, VA; her siblings: Mary Gould, of Ormond, FL; Blanche Reed, of New Castle, DE; James Gould, of Rochester, NY; Hester Wise, of Cecilton; Ray Gould, of Upper Marlboro, MD; sister-in-law, Martha Ruley, of Richmond, VA; 23 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St., Galena, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. in St. Dennis Catholic Church, N. Main St., Galena, MD. Burial will follow in St. Dennis Cemetery. Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary