Cynthia A. Ebbert


1958 - 2019
Cynthia Ann Ebbert, age 61, of Conowingo, MD and formerly of Newark, DE, passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2019.

Cindy had a Rosie the Riverter's can do spirit, pursuing careers as a pipefitter for Chrysler and driving tractor trailer trucks. She had a remarkable attitude and approach to life, living independently in her own home after a 1995 car accident left her wheelchair bound.

She was a cat lover who rescued many homeless and stray cats. She had a passion for geneology and was the keeper of family history.

Cindy is survived by her half-brother Jon Ebbert (VA), aunt & uncle Patricia and David Knudsen (ME), cousins Fred Knudsen (VA), Sherry Knudsen (VT), and Duane Clark (IN). She was predeceased by her mother Nancy (Custer) Ebbert, father Carl Ebbert, grandparents Hubert and Eva Custer (Newark, DE), half-sister Heide Ebbert Fraze, and cousin Harold Ray Farmer.

Cindy's family is especially grateful to her dear friend and housemate, Linda Durant (MD), for her enduring friendship and assistance to Cindy over many years.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 7, 2020
