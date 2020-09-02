Cynthia Lynn Rice 53 died unexpectedly August 29, 2020. She was born September 9, 1966, in Elkton MD, the daughter of the late Larry Smith Sr. and Carol Smith. Cynthia is survived by mother Carol Smith; daughter Crystal Rice; sons; Kenneth & Kyle Rice ; brother Larry Smith Jr.; sister Karen Frederick and seven grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband of 40 years Kenneth H Rice Jr. Cynthia loved spending time with her grandchildren and fishing. Service will be private. Gathering for family & friends at Northeast VFW # 6027 Sept 12, 2020 1pm to 5pm.



